'Grimm' episode pushed to Saturday by Trail Blazers game on KGW

Attention, "Grimm" fans in Portland -- once again this Friday, the NBC show is bumped out of its usual time slot by a Portland Trail Blazers game, which will be broadcast on KGW/8 starting at 7 p.m. The Blazers will be playing the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center. We don't know who'll win the game, but we do know this means "Grimm" fans will again have to be patient.

