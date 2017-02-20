Grading the NBA trade deadline deals:...

Grading the NBA trade deadline deals: Pelicans steal from Kings

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events DeMarcus Cousins, right, will be sticking around with Anthony Davis in New Orleans after All-Star Weekend. Washington Post national NBA writer Tim Bontemps hands out his grades for some of the biggest deals before the NBA's trading deadline, Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan 27 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC