Fans frustrated with Portland Trail Blazers lack of moves as NBA trade deadline passes:...
May 10, 2014 - General Manager Neil Olshey interacts with fans before the Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs in game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Bruce Ely / The Oregonian Portland's President of Basketball Operations did, however, swing a deal ahead of the deadline, sending fan-favorite Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for big man Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC