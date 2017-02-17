Evan Turner surprises Denison's Devon Pitts on senior day Updated at
GRANVILLE, Ohio Gifted with the respite of the NBA's all-star break, Evan Turner had plenty of options for this weekend. It was his choice to spend Saturday afternoon inside the Mitchell Center at Denison University, and there was no other place he'd rather have been.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC