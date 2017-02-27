Detroit Pistons, Marcus Morris shoot down Trail Blazers in overtime, 120-113: Rapid reaction
Marcus Morris missed the potential game-winner at the end of regulation, but when the game went to an extra session he more than made up for it. Morris scored seven of his career-high 37 points overtime to propel the Detroit Pistons to a 120-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at The Palace of Auburn Hills.
