Detroit Pistons, Marcus Morris shoot down Trail Blazers in overtime, 120-113: Rapid reaction

Marcus Morris missed the potential game-winner at the end of regulation, but when the game went to an extra session he more than made up for it. Morris scored seven of his career-high 37 points overtime to propel the Detroit Pistons to a 120-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

