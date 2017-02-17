Cavs lose $5.4 million in trade exceptions; Anderson Varejao eligible to return
The Cavs were unable to find a partner to fill the roughly $5.4 million they had in trade exceptions that were to expire by day's end Monday. Cleveland general manager David Griffin and his staff searched for trades to fit in the $4.4 million exception created last season by dealing Anderson Varejao, but couldn't get anything done in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC