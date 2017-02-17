Butler carries Bulls to victory over ...

Butler carries Bulls to victory over Celtics

Read more: The Japan Times

Jimmy Butler and Isaiah Thomas should have plenty to talk about when they see each other in New Orleans this weekend. Butler made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left, sending the Chicago Bulls to a 104-103 victory over Thomas and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

