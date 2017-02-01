Bulls leave turmoil behind; start tri...

Bulls leave turmoil behind; start trip with 128-100 victory over Thunder

Read more: Chicago Tribune

After all the drama surrounding the Bulls last week, they hoped to leave their troubles behind upon embarking on a six-game, 12-day trip road trip. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade publicly criticized the work ethic of some younger teammates and Rajon Rondo jumped into the fray, resulting in fines for the veterans.

Chicago, IL

