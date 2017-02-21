Battered Blazers Search for Winning Formula

Last season, after the Trail Blazers came on with a rush down the stretch to win 44 regular-season games and reach the second round of the playoffs, general manager Neil Olshey was runner-up for the NBA's Executive of the Year Award behind San Antonio's R.C. Buford. Collectively, the Blazer players have performed below expectations, and fans and media are ranting about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.