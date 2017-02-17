Analyzing the Trail Blazers under Nei...

Analyzing the Trail Blazers under Neil Olshey

13 hrs ago

In the past 6 months, Trail Blazers general manager, Neil Olshey, has been under fire for over-paying rotation players and for being too thin skinned when handling criticism. While this last offseason has left a sour taste in Blazers fans mouths when they hear the name Neil Olshey, fans should remember Olsheys wizardry in the draft as he netted us our future because apparently, drafting the right player is a skill that some GM's have not mastered.

