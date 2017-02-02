Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will not play against the San Antonio Spurs, remaining at home to rest a bruised left knee 76ers' without Embiid, Noel for matchup against Spurs Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will not play against the San Antonio Spurs, remaining at home to rest a bruised left knee Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k6GOBV SAN ANTONIO - Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will not play against the San Antonio Spurs, remaining at home to rest a bruised left knee. The 76ers will also be without Nerlens Noel, who has an upper respiratory infection, and Robert Covington is out with a bruised right hand.

