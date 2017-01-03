Wizards above .500 after Wall keys 10...

Wizards above .500 after Wall keys 101-99 win over Bulls

John Wall scored 26 points, including a game-winning baseline jumper with 5.9 seconds left, and added 14 assists as the Washington Wizards moved above .500 with a 101-99 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Marcin Gortat had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Washington .

