Williams shines, Mavericks beat Suns ...

Williams shines, Mavericks beat Suns 113-108 in Mexico City

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Dallas Mavericks Deron Williams drives the ball past Phoenix Suns Brandon Knight in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Dallas Mavericks Deron Williams drives the ball past Phoenix Suns Brandon Knight in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? Jul '16 Swift 1
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC