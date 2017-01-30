Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States Warriors coach derides Trump administration's travel ban Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIslfj Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells out at his team during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The Warriors won the game 113-111.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.