Warriors coach derides Trump administration's travel ban
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States Warriors coach derides Trump administration's travel ban Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIslfj Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells out at his team during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The Warriors won the game 113-111.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
