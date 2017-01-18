Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a five-game slide with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Walker, Hibbert lead Hornets past Blazers 107-85 Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a five-game slide with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jAXSQz Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, looks to pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kemba Walker is focused on Charlotte's record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.