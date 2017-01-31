Vegas Play of the Day: Hornets at Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, and center Mason Plumlee, right, react after Lillard made a 3-point basket over Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, left, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 29, 2016, in Portland, Ore. We're entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1. Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.