Unreal dribble move by Wolves' Kris Dunn mystifies Blazers defender

Viewed as the heir apparent to Ricky Rubio , Kris Dunn has been largely inconsistent in his rookie season. But Dunn's play has improved of late, and in the Timberwolves ' 95-89 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, the rookie point guard showed off his tantalizing skill set with an insane dribbling move.

