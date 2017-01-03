Trail Blazers prepare for rematch wit...

Trail Blazers prepare for rematch with Golden State Warriors after 45-point loss in last meeting

8 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Trail Blazers are headed for a rematch with Golden State on Wednesday less than a month after the Warriors handed Portland a 135-90 drubbing at Oracle Arena. The Blazers haven't forgotten that beat down, which was so out of hand after three quarters that neither team played their starters in the fourth.

