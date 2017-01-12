Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard honors fallen friend in loss to Orlando Magic
Damian Lillard honored his fallen friend by writing "R.I.P Meshawn" on his game shoes against the Orlando Magic Friday at the Moda Center. The bad news came Thursday through a photograph on Instagram.
