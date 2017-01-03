Three way trade to get Vucevic involving Portland, Orlando, and Miami

I like the trades that are being proposed by writers and fans on BEdge, here is another one. This is a random rumor probably started by a fan post somewhere, but I think some form of it could be viable with the right players: http://www.enstarz.com/articles/182083/20161221/nba-trade-rumors-goran-dragic-orlando-magic-nikola-vucevic-portland.htm The Blazers would love to get Vucevic without giving up CJ, Orlando wants a PG, and Miami wants to rebuild.

