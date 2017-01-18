The Portland Trail Blazers Gambled On Small Ball, And Lost
Halfway through the season, it is no longer too early to declare the Portland Trail Blazers a disappointment. They were last season's Cinderella team, but that was all a fluke - and their bad investments in overrated wing players will cost them the chance to contend for the next half decade.
