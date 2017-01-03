Surprised at No Discussion of McCollum as a Sixth Man for the Blazers
Why hasn't there been talk of CJ becoming a sixth man for the Trailblazers? He's instant offense, dubbed "Get Buckets" by Orlando Williams very appropriately and would help resolve the team's short comings in the shooting guard position in the starting lineup. Evan Turner and Allen Crabbe would both be awesome starting options at the two position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
