Spurs rout Nets 112-86 without Leonard, 3 other regulars
Patty Mills scored 20 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 112-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night while playing without Kawhi Leonard and three other regulars. Pau Gasol and Tony Parker didn't even make the road trip, while Manu Ginobili was scheduled for a night off but couldn't have played anyway because of back spasms.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
