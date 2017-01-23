Spurs rout Nets 112-86 without Leonard, 3 other regulars

Patty Mills scored 20 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 112-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night while playing without Kawhi Leonard and three other regulars. Pau Gasol and Tony Parker didn't even make the road trip, while Manu Ginobili was scheduled for a night off but couldn't have played anyway because of back spasms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.