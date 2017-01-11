Snowfall in Portland affects Cavalier...

Snowfall in Portland affects Cavaliers, Trail Blazers

11 hrs ago

Unusually heavy snowfall affected the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers in advance of Wednesday night's game at the Moda Center. With as many as 14 inches on the ground in some spots in the Portland area, the game was still scheduled to be played.

