Sixers-Bulls Preview: Wait, This Game Actually Matters

Tonight the Sixers begin what was supposed to be - until a sweaty basketball court in late November decided otherwise - a five-game road swing in Chicago: the Bulls are sitting comfortably at the 7-seed in the East ; Chicago won handily in the last meeting between the two squads, as Robin Lopez Of All People carved up the Sixer defense for 27; and Joel Embiid will watch in street clothes because apparently this current regime of the Sixers doesn't know how to say "no." And somehow, I completely expect the Sixers to come away victorious tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.