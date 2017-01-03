San Antonio vs. Denver, Final Score: Spurs bury Nuggets with big second half, 127-99

When Darrell Arthur hit a bucket and a free throw early in the first quarter Thursday night in Denver, good for an and-one, the Nuggets had connected on every one of their first 10 shots. But the Spurs outscored Denver 32-24 in the third frame, and that was all the momentum San Antonio needed as they poured it on for a 127-99 road victory over the Nuggets.

