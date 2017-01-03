Russell Westbrook upset with reporter for suggesting ball throw at ref was intentional

The Thunder guard received a technical foul for hitting a referee in the head with the ball, he made just 10 of 31 shots in a loss to the Hornets, and he got into it with a reporter after the game. Westbrook was asked about the overhand throw that hit an unsuspecting Tre Maddox in the head, a throw Westbrook maintained was unintentional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.