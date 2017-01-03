Rookie Bertans' 21 points lead Spurs ...

Rookie Bertans' 21 points lead Spurs over Hornets, 102-85

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish start and beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-85 on Saturday night. San Antonio has won nine straight at home and 13 of 15 overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? Jul '16 Swift 1
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC