Raptors take on the Spurs to close road trip: Preview, Start Time, and more
The Raptors finish up their six game road trip deep in the heart of Texas tonight, as they travel to San Antonio to take on the Duncan-less Spurs for the first time. San Antonio has transitioned away from the best player in franchise history with aplomb, rotating a carousel of capable veterans and Spurs-ian developed young players around stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors HQ.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC