Portland Trail Blazers: Would it Be Smart to Trade C.J. McCollum?

In the past couple days, trade rumors have been floating around the NBA involving starting Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who is averaging career highs in points, assists, and rebounds this season, is putting together an All-Star worthy first half of the season, and his on-court chemistry with backcourt mate Damian Lillard has never been better.

Damian lillard...NBA MVP? Jul '16
Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15
Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14
Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14
Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14
Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14
After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14
