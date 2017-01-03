Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live...

About the Pistons : Detroit defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-114 Thursday night at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Reggie Jackson finished with 22 points and 11 assists, Boban Marjanovic recorded 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and Tobias Harris added 25 points off the bench for the Pistons, who won after Marco Belinelli's game-winning three-pointer was ruled to have come after the final buzzer.

