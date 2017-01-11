Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland ...

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: TV channel, game preview, how to watch...

22 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

TV channel : ESPN and KGW Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Cavaliers : Cleveland is playing the third game of a season-long six-game, 11-day trip that started Friday in Brooklyn and ends Monday in Oakland. ... The Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the trip Tuesday night, falling 100-92 to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

