Portland Trail Blazers trading for 1st round pick to facilitate multi-team deal: Report

The Blazers are sending a 2018 first round pick, which they initially acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers last February, back to Cleveland in exchange for a 2017 selection. The Cavaliers have interest in swapping picks with the Blazers so they can facilitate a larger trade with the Atlanta Hawks that will bring veteran shooter Kyle Korver to Cleveland as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical .

