Portland Trail Blazers to honor 1977 NBA Championship team Wednesday vs. Los Angeles Lakers
In a celebration of the franchise's crowning achievement, the Blazers are honoring the 1977 NBA Championship team during their nationally-televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. The Blazers will host a variety of special events and welcome home the players from the team that sparked Blazermania and spawned generations of Oregon basketball fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC