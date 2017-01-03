Portland Trail Blazers players to donate 120 tickets each home game through Player...

Five Blazers players, through the team's Player Community Ticket Program, are donating 120 tickets to Portland area organizations for every home game during the 2016-17 NBA season. The program, in its second year, benefits people affiliated with a wide array of organizations, including the Ronald McDonald House, Urban League of Portland, Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Special Olympics Oregon and various public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.