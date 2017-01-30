Portland Trail Blazers: Getting Ready for a Late Season Postseason Push

After a three game winning streak that saw them earn victories over the Celtics, Lakers, and Grizzlies, the Portland Trail Blazers narrowly lost to the league's best team in the Golden State Warriors last night. Going into the fourth quarter down by eight points, the Blazers showed resiliency and grit by cutting the deficit to two with 17 seconds left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.