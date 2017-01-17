Portland Trail Blazers' Evan Turner brings mixed emotions to Philadelphia and Boston
The final two games of the Portland Trail Blazers ' four-game East Coast trip will carry a little extra significance for Evan Turner . Over the next two days, the Blazers' backup forward will visit two of his three former teams -- the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics -- in a random swing through cities that helped shape his basketball identity and harden his resolve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC