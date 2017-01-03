Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles...

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Jan. 10, 2017, 7:30 PST Watch: CSN NW; Listen: Rip City Radio 620 AM Blazers injuries: Festus Ezeli Lakers injuries: Larry Nance Jr. SBN Affiliate: Silver Screen & Roll In the second of three meetings this month, the Trail Blazers will face the Lakers in Los Angeles tonight. Just days removed from Thursday's victory , Portland will look to claim another victory over its southern opponent.

