Nuggets' Jokic has 27 points, 14 rebounds before late injury

Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, left, defends as Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight looks to pass the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Denver. Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, left, defends as Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight looks to pass the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.