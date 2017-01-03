NBA trade rumor: Trail Blazers not in...

NBA trade rumor: Trail Blazers not interested in Nerlens Noel

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

He's played 52 minutes over the past three games, and is averaging 10.3 points while shooting 14-22 from the floor. Even though Noel is doing his best to salvage his trade value in the somewhat limited playing time he's received, one team that reportedly won't be interested in acquiring his services are the Portland Trail Blazers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? Jul '16 Swift 1
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC