NBA: Pistons got away with key shooting foul in win over Trail Blazers

But with correct officiating down the stretch, perhaps the game would've ended in the first overtime - with a Portland victory. Tobias Harris should've been called for a shooting foul on Mason Plumlee with 1:19 left in the first overtime, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report : Instead of Plumlee - who's shooting 53% from the line this season and 57% for his career - getting two free throws, Reggie Jackson pushed the ball the other way.

