NBA fans were furious about Embiid, Lillard snubs Fans did not trust this process. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/nba-all-star-game-reserves-snubs-joel-embiid-damian-lillard-east-west/ Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.