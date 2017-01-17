NBA Capsules

Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 108-107 on Monday. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points and Paul Millsap had 17 for the Hawks, who won for the ninth time in 10 games to reach the midpoint of their schedule at 24-17.

