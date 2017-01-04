Live updates: Warriors vs. Blazers, Wednesday night
Get the latest score and analysis from our live feed on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as the Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle. The Warriors made a little history in their last victory against Denver on Monday, becoming the first NBA team ever to win 30 of its first 35 games in three straight seasons.
