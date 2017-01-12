Leonard inspires Spurs to thumping win over Lakers

Kawhi Leonard poured in 31 points in just three quarters of play, and four of San Antonio's starters scored in double figures as the Spurs demolished the Los Angeles Lakers 134-94 at the AT&T Center on Thursday. San Antonio's total was a season-high, as were the 72 points scored by the Spurs in the first half and the 40-point margin of victory.

