Lakers' poor shooting in second half leads to 108-87 loss to Trail Blazers
Lakers forward Luol Deng, left, grabs a rebound away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half Tuesday. Lakers forward Luol Deng, left, grabs a rebound away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC