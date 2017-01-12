Lakers' Luke Walton gets front-row seat when Blazers honor Bill Walton, 1977 NBA champs
Luke Walton has watched the grainy game footage of the 1977 NBA Finals, been regaled with the story of his father, Bill Walton, losing his bicycle amid the chaos of the championship parade through downtown Portland. Even though Luke Walton was named after a member of those 1977 Portland Trail Blazers - bruising power forward Maurice Lucas - the Lakers coach has little connection to the team with which his father won his first NBA championship.
