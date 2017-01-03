Lakers beat Magic 111-95 for 2nd straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young, bottom, shoots as Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo, of the Republic of Congo, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. less Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young, bottom, shoots as Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo, of the Republic of Congo, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los ... more Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson, left, and Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.