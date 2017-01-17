Kosta Koufos?

I'm a contributor over at Sactown Royalty and with the King slowly sinking down the standings, Kings fans are ready to shop some of their veteran pieces outside of DeMarcus Cousins. I think Portland has the best shot to grab the eighth seed out of any of the teams trying to stumble their way into the playoffs, but you guys clearly need some P&R defensive help, especially with Ezeli out of the picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.