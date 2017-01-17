Kosta Koufos?
I'm a contributor over at Sactown Royalty and with the King slowly sinking down the standings, Kings fans are ready to shop some of their veteran pieces outside of DeMarcus Cousins. I think Portland has the best shot to grab the eighth seed out of any of the teams trying to stumble their way into the playoffs, but you guys clearly need some P&R defensive help, especially with Ezeli out of the picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC