Korver to come off bench with Cavs; James still pushing for another point guard

Mo Williams is joining Mike Dunleavy in the trade to Atlanta, multiple sources confirmed to the Beacon Journal, but before the Cavaliers can complete the deal that will bring Kyle Korver to Cleveland, they are first trying to clean up some bookkeeping matters with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers currently own the Cavs' first-round pick in 2018 as compensation for taking on Anderson Varejao's contract at last year's trade deadline.

